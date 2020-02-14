(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central High School inducted former head football coach Tony Dudik and the 1995 football team into the school's Hall of Fame.
Dudik coached at Central for more than 30 years including 23 as the head coach.
Dudik's 1995 team made it to the Class 5 Quarterfinals.
Related Content
- Central High School inducts Dudik, '95 football team into Hall of Fame
- Mel Tjeerdsma inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
- Brian Waters to be inducted into Chiefs' Hall of Fame
- Former Chiefs, 49ers players inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
- Bishop LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik announces retirement
- Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder retires
- Central Football earns Anderson Ford Team of the Week
- Tony Gonzalez 2019 NFL Hall of Fame nominee
- Rivera headlined 2019 MLB Hall of Fame ceremony
- LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik continues passion for coaching in 42nd year
Scroll for more content...