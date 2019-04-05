ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian baseball team will play at the "K" Kauffman Stadium Saturday morning against St. James Academy out of Lenexa, KS.
The Indians (6-3) take on a Thunder team (4-1) in which the last two years the record is 2-1 STJA leading the series.
First pitch is set for 9 a.m. and admission is free to get into the game.
Related Content
- Central Indians play at the "K"
- Central Baseball to play at the "K"
- Klieman to K-State
- Central lady Indians soccer loses 5-1 to Lee's Summit
- Lady Indians take down Truman
- Split night for Cardinal and Indian girl's and boy's basketball
- City Jamboree goes to Central
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys top Truman
- K-State upset in first round of NCAA tournament losing to UC-Irvine
Scroll for more content...