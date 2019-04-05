ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian baseball team will play at the "K" Kauffman Stadium Saturday morning against St. James Academy out of Lenexa, KS.

The Indians (6-3) take on a Thunder team (4-1) in which the last two years the record is 2-1 STJA leading the series.

First pitch is set for 9 a.m. and admission is free to get into the game.