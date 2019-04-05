Clear

Central Indians play at the "K"

Central will take on St. James Academy for baseball Saturday morning at Kauffman stadium.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian baseball team will play at the "K" Kauffman Stadium Saturday morning against St. James Academy out of Lenexa, KS.

The Indians (6-3) take on a Thunder team (4-1) in which the last two years the record is 2-1 STJA leading the series.

First pitch is set for 9 a.m. and admission is free to get into the game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events