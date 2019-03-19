Central and Lafayette have good showings in city baseball round robin

ST. JOSEPH, Mo - City high school baseball teams were able to get their seasons started Monday as the weather and field conditions were finally dry enough to play games. The city round robin was played at Phil Welch stadium.

In the first game of the day Central and Benton squared off and the Indians getting the best of the Cardinals with the win 9-1.

For the second match-up of the round robin it would feature Leblond and Lafayette.

This game would get out of reach early as the Irish would take a 10-0 lead in the third, and after four and a half innings the score would be 17-2 which would be the final.

The city round robin is primarily for teams to get a few games under their belts before they get into their regular season schedules.