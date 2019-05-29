Central announces Kimble as new head coach

(ST. JOSEPH) – Central announces Jacob Kimble as the next head coach of the boy's basketball program.

Kimble is familiar with Central. He was a member of the Indian basketball team back in 2000. He began coaching as a volunteer before taking over the freshman program in 2007.

Eventually working his way up to the varsity level as an assistant, Kimble also served as head coach of the junior varsity team

“We are excited to elevate Jacob Kimble to lead our program," athletic director David Lau said in a release. "Coach Kimble has proven his loyalty to Central and deserves this opportunity. He is a man of great integrity and is the right fit for Central.”

After sitting behind some great coaches, including most recently, Cy Musser, Kimble says he's ready to lead the Indians.

“In my 15 years as an assistant, I have learned from some great coaches,” Kimble said. “I am ready to use that experience and knowledge to lead this storied program. It is exciting to play a new role in the next chapter of Central Basketball. We have great kids who love to play hard complete the right way. We can’t wait to get started.”