(ST. JOSEPH) – Central announces Jacob Kimble as the next head coach of the boy's basketball program.
Kimble is familiar with Central. He was a member of the Indian basketball team back in 2000. He began coaching as a volunteer before taking over the freshman program in 2007.
Eventually working his way up to the varsity level as an assistant, Kimble also served as head coach of the junior varsity team
“We are excited to elevate Jacob Kimble to lead our program," athletic director David Lau said in a release. "Coach Kimble has proven his loyalty to Central and deserves this opportunity. He is a man of great integrity and is the right fit for Central.”
After sitting behind some great coaches, including most recently, Cy Musser, Kimble says he's ready to lead the Indians.
“In my 15 years as an assistant, I have learned from some great coaches,” Kimble said. “I am ready to use that experience and knowledge to lead this storied program. It is exciting to play a new role in the next chapter of Central Basketball. We have great kids who love to play hard complete the right way. We can’t wait to get started.”
Related Content
- Central announces Kimble as new head coach
- Bishop LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik announces retirement
- Flaska returns to Central to coach volleyball
- Chiefs' Bieniemy receives head coaching interest
- Fairchild new head football coach at Leblond
- MWSU women's basketball coach announces resignation
- Griffons hire new head track and field, cross country coach
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking after Monday's practice
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid downplays trade rumors
- MWSU softball head coach Bagley-Trotter wins 600th career game