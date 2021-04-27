ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Central high school hosted Oak Park Monday getting the one run victory 6-5 ending a three-game losing streak. Central is now (7-9) and will host Lee's Summit Wednesday.
Central high school hosted Oak Park Monday getting the one run victory 6-5 ending a three-game losing streak.
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 10:05 AM
Related Content
- Central baseball gets one run win over Oak Park
- Central powers past Oak Park in district opener
- WATCH: Central Baseball wins at the "K"
- Central boys lose to Oak Park on tip-in buzzer beater
- Central wins softball jamboree
- Central baseball gets win over conference foe Liberty North
- Central girls pick up road win against Park Hill South
- Central Baseball to play at the "K"
- HIGHLIGHTS: Western Baseball falls to Central Missouri
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
Scroll for more content...