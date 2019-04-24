Clear

Central baseball gets win over conference foe Liberty North

CHS gets good win over Liberty North at Spring Sports Complex.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 12:54 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indians played host to the Liberty North Eagles Tuesday night in a Suburban League showdown over the MWSU Spring Sports Complex getting the win 5-2.

Roy Holcomb for the Indians had a strong performance from the mound going five innings pitched with 10 strikeouts.

The fifth inning is where Central essentially sealed the game with a two-run inning to extend their 3-1 lead. Liberty North would score once more in the sixth, but it would not be enough for a comeback.

Central will be in action Wednesday to take on Lee's Summit on the road with first pitch set for 4 p.m.

