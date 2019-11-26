Central boys basketball starts new chapter

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian boys basketball program starts the season under the direction of new head coach Jacob Kimble. Kimble has been an assistant on staff and was promoted at the end of last season after the departure of Cy Musser to Liberty North.

"The first few weeks have been good, the effort has been good. I couldn't be happier with how they have stepped up into the season," head coach Jacob Kimble said.

The Indians are coming off a Suburban Red conference title and will begin their season with a cross town match up against Benton Tuesday night.