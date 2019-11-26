ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian boys basketball program starts the season under the direction of new head coach Jacob Kimble. Kimble has been an assistant on staff and was promoted at the end of last season after the departure of Cy Musser to Liberty North.
"The first few weeks have been good, the effort has been good. I couldn't be happier with how they have stepped up into the season," head coach Jacob Kimble said.
The Indians are coming off a Suburban Red conference title and will begin their season with a cross town match up against Benton Tuesday night.
Related Content
- Central boys basketball starts new chapter
- Central boys win bragging rights in city basketball jamboree
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys top Truman
- Central wins Suburban conference title in basketball
- Pigskin Preview: Central Ready for Fresh Start
- Central girls win city basketball jamboree Friday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys stand out among city schools
- Split night for Cardinal and Indian girl's and boy's basketball
- Maryville boys to play Chillicothe in Cameron tournament basketball championship
- East Buch boys basketball wins battle of the Buchanan's
Scroll for more content...