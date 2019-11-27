Clear

Central boys beat Benton in season opener

Indians win cross town match up against Cardinals.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 10:04 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - In an early season cross town battle, the Benton Cardinals hosted the Central Indians Tuesday night in which the Indians won big 53-28.

Benton won the first quarter 8-3, then struggled in the second quarter only scoring four points. Central outscored the Cardinals to close out the half 25-4. 

"It's just fun to see them go out and perform well." Central head basketball coach Jacob Kimble said.

The Cardinals will return to the court next Monday as they play in the Savannah tournament. Central will resume play on the road at Oak Park.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
**A Wind Advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas through 9 am on Wednesday as we'll be dealing with winds gusting up to 50 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories