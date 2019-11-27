Central boys beat Benton in season opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - In an early season cross town battle, the Benton Cardinals hosted the Central Indians Tuesday night in which the Indians won big 53-28.

Benton won the first quarter 8-3, then struggled in the second quarter only scoring four points. Central outscored the Cardinals to close out the half 25-4.

"It's just fun to see them go out and perform well." Central head basketball coach Jacob Kimble said.

The Cardinals will return to the court next Monday as they play in the Savannah tournament. Central will resume play on the road at Oak Park.