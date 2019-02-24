Central boys lose to Oak Park on tip-in buzzer beater

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The class 5 district 16 game between Central and Oak Park went down to the final second as Oak Park's Ahmed Mahgoub was able to beat the buzzer as he tipped the ball in off of a teammates miss to end the game 53-51.

Oak Park was in control of the game until the fourth quarter with under a minute to go with AJ Redman for Central would tie it up at 51 a piece.

The final moments of the game belonged to Oak Park as the Northmen were able to seal it with a buzzer beater tip-in.

Oak Park will play No.1 seed Park Hill South on Tuesday at CHS Coliseum.