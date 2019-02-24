Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Central boys lose to Oak Park on tip-in buzzer beater

Central falls to Oak Park on last second tip-in 53-51.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The class 5 district 16 game between Central and Oak Park went down to the final second as Oak Park's Ahmed Mahgoub was able to beat the buzzer as he tipped the ball in off of a teammates miss to end the game 53-51.

Oak Park was in control of the game until the fourth quarter with under a minute to go with AJ Redman for Central would tie it up at 51 a piece.

The final moments of the game belonged to Oak Park as the Northmen were able to seal it with a buzzer beater tip-in.

Oak Park will play No.1 seed Park Hill South on Tuesday at CHS Coliseum.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
A very strong and dynamic system will be moving through the area on Saturday bringing rain and snow to the area. As temperatures fall overnight, rain will transition to a mix and then to all snow overnight. Accumulations possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events