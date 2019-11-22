Clear

Central boys win bragging rights in city basketball jamboree

The Central boys' basketball team won the 2019 City Jamboree Friday night.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central boys' basketball team won the 2019 City Jamboree Friday night.

The jamboree was held inside the Missouri Western State University Fieldhouse. 

Here are the results: 

Central: 2-0-1

Benton: 2-1

Lafayette: 1-1-1

LeBlond: 0-3

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
A weak disturbance passing through the area could bring an isolated rain or snow shower this evening. This weekend is looking pretty good with decreasing clouds on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories