Central boys win bragging rights in city basketball jamboree

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central boys' basketball team won the 2019 City Jamboree Friday night.
The jamboree was held inside the Missouri Western State University Fieldhouse.
Here are the results:
Central: 2-0-1
Benton: 2-1
Lafayette: 1-1-1
LeBlond: 0-3
