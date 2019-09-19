Clear

Central cross country team trains for big postseason

The Central boys cross country team has won the first two meets of the season while preparing for bigger success.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central boys cross country team has won the first two meets of the season while preparing for bigger success.

"Our goal is to place at state this year, which we all know that we can come together and do," Indians runner Mason Orscheln said. 

Central has won its first two meets and rank sixth in Class 4. 

The Indians will take part in a meet down in Columbia, Missouri on Sept. 28.

We continue to see temperatures well above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. We are tracking the potential for more widespread and possibly heavy rainfall this weekend as a slow moving frontal boundary meanders across the region.
