Central cross country team trains for big postseason

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central boys cross country team has won the first two meets of the season while preparing for bigger success.
"Our goal is to place at state this year, which we all know that we can come together and do," Indians runner Mason Orscheln said.
Central has won its first two meets and rank sixth in Class 4.
The Indians will take part in a meet down in Columbia, Missouri on Sept. 28.
