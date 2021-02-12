Clear
BREAKING NEWS Classes canceled Friday for SJSD Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Central defeats Lee's Summit, improves to 4-1 in conference play

The Central girls basketball team gets back in the win column Thursday night with a 68-34 victory against Lee's Summit.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 1:01 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central girls basketball team gets back in the win column Thursday night with a 68-34 victory against Lee's Summit.

Central improves to 4-1 in the Suburban Red Conference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -16°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -25°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -8°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -18°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories