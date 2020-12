ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central boys basketball team played at home against William Chrisman Tuesday getting the win 32-26.

Senior guard Will Small had Centrals 11 out of 15 first quarter points to give his team strong momentum in the first half including a half court buzzer beat to end the first quarter.

Central is on one of the better starts in school history at (5-1) and will play on the road at Leavenworth Friday.