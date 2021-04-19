Central duo signs NLI's to continue cross country career

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Central cross country runners Mason Orscheln and Damion Mujica signed NLI's Monday to continue their careers.
Mujica will head to MidAmerica Nazarene to continue his career.
Orscheln will stay in town and attend Missouri Western.
Central cross country runners Mason Orscheln and Damion Mujica signed NLI's Monday to continue their careers.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Central cross country runners Mason Orscheln and Damion Mujica signed NLI's Monday to continue their careers.
Mujica will head to MidAmerica Nazarene to continue his career.
Orscheln will stay in town and attend Missouri Western.