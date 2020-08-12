Clear

Central football - Trotter: "I'm excited, I'm fired up" back on the field to start the season

Central plays Ruskin high school August 28 for game one of the season.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian football team taking to the practice field for the first week of practice in which many did not think would happen. "I'm glad we're able to be here honestly, I thought we weren't going to have a season at all." senior linebacker Dawson Jones said.

The Indians are looking to turn things around after going winless the season before, and even with the complications of COVID-19 it is a new season for this program and head coach Regi Trotter. "I'm really excited, I'm fired up," Trotter said. "I'm really looking forward to getting back a year where we have some sports and athletics and watching kids compete."

A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
