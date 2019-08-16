Central football poised for great 2019 season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The 2019 Central Indians football team is ready to prove people wrong this season.
The Indians won two games in 2018, and this team said it learned a lot from last year that will help them move forward.
Central opens up the 2019 season on Aug. 30 against Smithville.
