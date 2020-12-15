Clear
Central girls handle Truman at home

The Central girls basketball team hosted Truman high school Monday night getting a big win 48-35 at home. Central will play at William Chrisman on Thursday.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 6:43 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

