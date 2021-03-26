Central girls soccer handles Benton in cross town showdown

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central girls soccer team hosted the Benton Cardinals in a cross-town showdown in the city round robin Thursday afternoon getting the big win 8-0.

The first goal of the game came at around the 15-minute mark for Central from Della Arnold but may have had help from a Cardinal defender as both players were kicking the ball toward the Benton goal. Arnold would finish the match with two goals on the day.

Central will play at Platte County Monday March 29 at 6:30 and Benton for their next game will host Savannah also next Monday.