(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central girls' basketball team won the bragging rights in Friday night's city jamboree at Missouri Western.
Here are the results:
Central: 3-0
Benton: 2-1
LeBlond: 1-2
Lafayette: 0-3
Related Content
- Central girls win city basketball jamboree Friday night
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- Central wins softball jamboree
- Central boys win bragging rights in city basketball jamboree
- City Jamboree goes to Central
- Lafayette wins city football jamboree
- City basketball Jamboree goes to Benton lady Cardinals and Lafayette wins boys draw
- Central wins Suburban conference title in basketball
- Split night for Cardinal and Indian girl's and boy's basketball
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central girls dominate Lee's Summit
Scroll for more content...