(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Lady Indians topped Truman Monday night, 55-48.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 27-13 lead at the break.
Central held a 16-point lead going to the fourth and held on for the seven-point win.
The Lady Indians host Liberty North on Thursday.
Related Content
- Central grabs 10th win, tops Truman Monday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys top Truman
- Truman tops Central in battle at Noyes
- Central volleyball wins at home against Truman
- Lady Indians take down Truman
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- Liberty North tops Central in Thursday night football
- Central wins softball jamboree
- Western Volleyball falls on road to Truman State
- Guck signs with Truman State University to play baseball
Scroll for more content...