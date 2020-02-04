Clear
Central grabs 10th win, tops Truman Monday night

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:25 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Lady Indians topped Truman Monday night, 55-48.

The Lady Indians jumped out to a 27-13 lead at the break. 

Central held a 16-point lead going to the fourth and held on for the seven-point win.

The Lady Indians host Liberty North on Thursday. 

