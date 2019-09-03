(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Central Indians kicked off their volleyball season Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory against Savannah.
The Indians won in three sets: 25-22, 25-17, 25-15.
Central will host Blue Springs South on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Central knocks off Savannah in 3 sets Tuesday night
- Savannah knocks off Kirksville to advance to state softball quarterfinals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- Benton boys fall short on senior night to Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah and Smithville softball set for district championship
- East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play
Scroll for more content...