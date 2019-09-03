Clear

Central knocks off Savannah in 3 sets Tuesday night

The Central Indians kicked off their volleyball season Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory against Savannah.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Indians won in three sets: 25-22, 25-17, 25-15.

Central will host Blue Springs South on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring another round of a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and we will be back into the 70s for Wednesday.
