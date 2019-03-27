Clear

Central lady Indians soccer loses 5-1 to Lee's Summit

CHS soccer loses to Lee's Summit 5-1.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:34 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo - The Central lady Indian soccer team played host to Lee's Summit high Tuesday evening losing the match 5-1.

The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. 

Centrals only goal came in the first half scored by senior Ashley Bardo.

Lee's Summit would score one more goal to end the first half and two more in the second getting the win over Central.

Central's next game will be Thursday at Raytown.

Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
