Central lady Indians soccer loses 5-1 to Lee's Summit

ST. JOSEPH, Mo - The Central lady Indian soccer team played host to Lee's Summit high Tuesday evening losing the match 5-1.

The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.

Centrals only goal came in the first half scored by senior Ashley Bardo.

Lee's Summit would score one more goal to end the first half and two more in the second getting the win over Central.

Central's next game will be Thursday at Raytown.