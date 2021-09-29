Central named KQ2's East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central Indians football team has been named the KQ2 East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.
Central defeated Lafayette, 63-56, in overtime Friday night.
Central will head on the road this week to take on Oak Park.
