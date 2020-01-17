Clear
Central outlasts Staley in overtime showdown Thursday night

The Central Lady Indians girls' basketball team outlasted Staley Thursday night in overtime.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Lady Indians girls' basketball team outlasted Staley Thursday night in overtime.

Central won 41-40. 

The Lady Indians are now 8-5 on the season. 

