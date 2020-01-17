Central outlasts Staley in overtime showdown Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Lady Indians girls' basketball team outlasted Staley Thursday night in overtime.
Central won 41-40.
The Lady Indians are now 8-5 on the season.
