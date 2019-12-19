Central senior signs NLI to play softball at NCMC

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central senior Madison Cowman signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play softball at North Central Missouri College next year.
Cowman was a catcher for Central.
She said the way North Central Missouri head coach Steve Richmond scouted and invited her to campus made it the right place for her.
