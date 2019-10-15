Clear

Central soccer shutout against Lee's Summit 3-0

The Central Indian soccer team hosted an undefeated Lee's Summit Tigers (11-0) team Monday night for a conference home match losing 3-0.

The Indians drop to (6-8) on the year and will play Liberty North (5-10-2) next Monday on the road.

We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.
