Central soccer shutout against Lee's Summit 3-0

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian soccer team hosted an undefeated Lee's Summit Tigers (11-0) team Monday night for a conference home match losing 3-0.
The Indians drop to (6-8) on the year and will play Liberty North (5-10-2) next Monday on the road.
