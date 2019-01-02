Clear

Central spruces up the Coliseum for 2019 and beyond

ST. JOSEPH — In athletics, there's a never-ending arms-race to get the most up-to-date facilities and equipment. From Division I universities, all the way down to high schools across the United States. Here in St. Joseph, Central is taking a step forward in the arms-race with a new upgrade to the Coliseum.

Two 6x10 ft. Daktronics video boards are now displayed inside the gym. A project finished over Christmas break.

The project was fully funded by private donations. The $85,000 project is another step in the renovations done to the Coliseum over the past few seasons.

Athletic Director at Central, David Lau, says the video boards got a warm reception among the student-athletes.

“They're (the basketball teams) really excited about it and I think our student body will be excited about it,” Lau said. “This is creating a student-athlete experience and also a student experience as well."

Whenever there are updates to athletics facilities, a common concern is whether it will provide help to others not in athletics. Lau ensures there is a lot of opportunity outside of athletics with the video boards.

"What we're hoping to do in the future is to have a sports marketing one and sports marketing two class,” Lau said. “Those kids get hands-on applied learning. They come in and actually run the show. That's something we can get a lot of kids involved in."

