(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Indians soccer team defeated Liberty North, 2-1, Wednesday in extra time.
The Indians defeated Liberty North, 2-1 in extra time.
Central improves to 4-2 on the year.
Related Content
- Central takes down Liberty North in extra time Wednesday
- Central baseball gets win over conference foe Liberty North
- Missouri to the Liberty bowl
- Oklahoma State outlasts Mizzou in Liberty bowl 38-33.
- Staley takes down Central 52-49 in girls district semi-final
- Central wins softball jamboree
- City Jamboree goes to Central
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- HIGHLIGHTS: Central boys top Truman
- Central's Wegenka signs to Western
Scroll for more content...