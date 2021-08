(INDEPENDENCE, Mo) Central traveling to Independence to take on Fort Osage in Week 1 of the regular season.

Fort Osage took a 31-0 lead in the 2nd quarter and didn't let up.

Central loses this one 61-21.

Central (0-1) will take on North Kansas City (0-1) next Friday and Fort Osage (1-0) will play Staley (1-0).