Central trio to continue athletic careers at Missouri Western

Three Central Indians seniors will continue their athletic careers at Missouri Western State University next year.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

"Well, signing with two people that I've known my entire life was just super fun," Central senior Taylor Bristol said. 

Bristol signed her Letter of Intent to play softball for the Griffons. 

"Every kid wants to go to a school that is successful and has a great program, but it was more the family element to it," Bristol said. "Missouri Western is five minutes from my house. I'm just happy I get to keep my people here with me and be a part of a new family."

Zach Hanlan will play baseball at Missouri Western next year. 

"Super excited, I think it's going to be a great journey and going to be a lot of fun," Hanlan said. "I can't wait to start."

Kenzie Miller will join the Griffons' Cross Country and Track and Field teams. 

"I get to continue my running career into college," Miller said. "It's just a great sport and a great way to build relationships and I'm really excited for what the future holds."

