Central volleyball drops home match to Liberty 2-0

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 6:52 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indains volleyball team hosted the Liberty Blue Jays Tuesday night in a conference showdown losing both sets. 

The Indians fall to (4-7-2) and will play Staley Thursday for another home conference match. 

A weak cold front that moved through Tuesday will lead to some cooler weather for Wednesday. We are also seeing an increase in cloud cover this morning so expect a mostly cloudy sky as we start the day. It is possible some of these clouds break up throughout the day so there is the chance of seeing some sunshine. Highs today are going to be on the cool-side getting into the upper 50s.
