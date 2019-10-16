Central volleyball drops home match to Liberty 2-0

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indains volleyball team hosted the Liberty Blue Jays Tuesday night in a conference showdown losing both sets.
The Indians fall to (4-7-2) and will play Staley Thursday for another home conference match.
