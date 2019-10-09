Central volleyball wins at home against Truman

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian volleyball team hosted Truman Tuesday night at the Coliseum winning 2-0. The Indians would beat the Patriots in both sets (25-23) and (25-20).
The Indians will play Lee's Summit Thursday in a suburban league red conference game.
