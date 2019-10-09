Clear

Central volleyball wins at home against Truman

Central takes care of Truman in two sets.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian volleyball team hosted Truman Tuesday night at the Coliseum winning 2-0. The Indians would beat the Patriots in both sets (25-23) and (25-20).

The Indians will play Lee's Summit Thursday in a suburban league red conference game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events