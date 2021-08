(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central, Benton, Lafayette, and Bishop LeBlond all playing in the City Volleyball at Missouri Western on Tuesday.

Benton finishes the jamboree with 0 wins, 1 loss, and 2 ties (0-1-2).

Lafayette finishes (1-1-1) and Bishop LeBlond also finishes with a record of (1-1-1).

Central takes the Jamboree with a record of (2-1-0), their only loss coming to Bishop LeBlond in the final game of the night.