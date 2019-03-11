Clear

Central wins Suburban conference title in basketball

Central played Staley HS in late season make up basketball game for conference title.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indians boys basketball team played in a late season basketball game against Staley high school Monday getting the win 57-51.

The game had Suburban conference title implications on it, in which, the Indians secured Monday night with the win.

Inclement weather caused the game on Feb 15. to be postponed to a March date in hopes that both teams might still be competing for state.

We will have another chance of widespread rain on Tuesday through Thursday as another storm system pushes through. Highs will be back up to near, even above average in the middle to upper 50s. We could even reach the lowers 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up by Wednesday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times.
