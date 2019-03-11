Central wins Suburban conference title in basketball

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indians boys basketball team played in a late season basketball game against Staley high school Monday getting the win 57-51.
The game had Suburban conference title implications on it, in which, the Indians secured Monday night with the win.
Inclement weather caused the game on Feb 15. to be postponed to a March date in hopes that both teams might still be competing for state.
