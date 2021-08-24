Central wins city softball jamboree

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central softball team took home bragging rights Tuesday night in the city softball jamboree.
At Heritage Park, Central topped Lafayette in Game 1. The Indians defeated Bishop LeBlond in Game 2 and beat Benton in Game 3.
