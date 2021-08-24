Clear
Central wins city softball jamboree



Posted: Aug 24, 2021 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central softball team took home bragging rights Tuesday night in the city softball jamboree.

At Heritage Park, Central topped Lafayette in Game 1. The Indians defeated Bishop LeBlond in Game 2 and beat Benton in Game 3.


