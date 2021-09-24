Clear
Central wins in overtime thriller

A St. Joseph rivalry for the first time since 2017. Central hosting Lafayette in week 5 of the regular season in a game that finished with a total of 119 points scored.

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 11:28 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

This game was a high scoring affair.

This game was a high scoring affair. Lafayette went up 35-28 at halftime. 

In the second half, Lafayette went up by 21 points, but Central able to claw their way back.

With 2:13 left in the 4th quarter, Central ties the game up at 56.

Regulation ended 56-56. Now into overtime, Central gets the ball first and they score a touchdown making it 63-56. 

Lafayette with a chance to tie it up and to keep the game alive, but Central able to stop the Irish at the 2-yard line on 4th down to win it 63-56.

Central (1-4) gets their first win of the season and will travel to take on Oak Park (1-4) next week, and Lafayette (4-1) will travel to take on Chillicothe (3-2).

