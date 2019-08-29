Central wins softball jamboree

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Indians softball team won the four-team city softball jamboree Wednesday afternoon.

The final tune-up before regular season play begins was postponed twice (Saturday and Tuesday) due to rain and field conditions.

Central went undefeated (3-0) in the jamboree.

Lafayette finished 2-1 on the afternoon.

Benton went 1-2.

LeBlond finished 0-3 on the day.

A video recap from the jamboree is seen above.