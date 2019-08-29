Clear

Central wins softball jamboree

The Central Indians won the four-team city softball jamboree Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 8:35 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Indians softball team won the four-team city softball jamboree Wednesday afternoon. 

The final tune-up before regular season play begins was postponed twice (Saturday and Tuesday) due to rain and field conditions. 

Central went undefeated (3-0) in the jamboree. 

Lafayette finished 2-1 on the afternoon.

Benton went 1-2. 

LeBlond finished 0-3 on the day. 

A video recap from the jamboree is seen above. 

Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s by Thursday afternoon. Most of the day is looking to be sunny & dry, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday evening into Friday.
