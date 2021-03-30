Clear
Central's Bardo to continue soccer career, will join sister at Truman State

Central senior soccer player Greycie Bardo signer her National Letter of Intent Tuesday afternoon to continue her career at Truman State next year.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 10:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Central senior soccer player Greycie Bardo signer her National Letter of Intent Tuesday afternoon to continue her career at Truman State next year.

By signing to Truman, she will join her older sister, Ashlynn. 

"We had some success at the high school level, so it'll be good when we're playing together in college," Greycie said. "I'll have her back out there and she'll have mine. Going in as a freshman, I'll have a little bit less experience, so she'll help me with that."

Ashlynn said Greycie's recruitment was slowed down a little bit because of COVID-19, but it all worked out in the end.

