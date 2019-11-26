Clear

Central's Carr signs LOI for baseball at Benedictine

Central senior Mason Carr will head to Atchison, Kan. next fall to continue his baseball career.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central senior Mason Carr will head to Atchison, Kan. next fall to continue his baseball career.

Carr signed his Letter of Intent to play baseball at Benedictine Tuesday. 

He said playing at the next level is an amazing opportunity and Benedictine felt like the right fit for him. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
It's a quiet start to our Tuesday, but it won't last for long as an active weather pattern is setting up for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories