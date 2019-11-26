(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central senior Mason Carr will head to Atchison, Kan. next fall to continue his baseball career.
Carr signed his Letter of Intent to play baseball at Benedictine Tuesday.
He said playing at the next level is an amazing opportunity and Benedictine felt like the right fit for him.
Related Content
- Central's Carr signs LOI for baseball at Benedictine
- East Buchanan's Beattie signs LOI to play baseball at Benedictine
- Central's Sollars signs LOI to play volleyball at Missouri Western
- East Buchanan's Kilgore signs LOI to Idaho
- No. 2 Benedictine runs past William Penn
- Central's Wegenka signs to Western
- Benedictine football to play Morningside in the NAIA national championship
- Benedictine football lose to Morningside in NAIA national championship 35-28
- Bristol's triple-double helps Benedictine reach 24-straight wins
- Benedictine men's basketball advances to first conference tournament championship
Scroll for more content...