Central's Chapman signs NLI to play soccer at MCC

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Central senior soccer player Thaddeus Chapman signed his National Letter of Intent Thursday afternoon to play at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.

Chapman said playing in college was a goal of his for a long time but said choosing the right place for him was a little bit tougher.

"It was a lot because with COVID and everything definitely slowing down the recruiting process," Chapman said. "I went and visited a couple of colleges but I chose Metropolitan because of where it's at and just the program I know a lot of people in the program and so just I think it's the best fit for me."