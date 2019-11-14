Central's Sollars signs LOI to play volleyball at Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central senior Abby Sollars signed a Letter of Intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Missouri Western next year.
Sollars earned several postseason honors this season including conference and district awards.
