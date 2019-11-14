Clear

Central's Sollars signs LOI to play volleyball at Missouri Western

Central senior Abby Sollars signed a Letter of Intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Missouri Western next year.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:45 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central senior Abby Sollars signed a Letter of Intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Missouri Western next year.

Sollars earned several postseason honors this season including conference and district awards. 

Today will be the last day we see temperatures well below normal as warmer air moves in just in time for the weekend. For today, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight tonight, could see some patchy fog with temperatures dropping into the 20s.
