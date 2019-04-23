Central's Wegenka signs to Western

(ST. JOSEPH) — Central track & field athlete, Jessica Wegenka, signs her National Letter of Intent to Missouri Western to continue her career.
Wegenka will specialize in the jumping events, where she currently has excelled as a long jumper while at Central. The four-year varsity letter winner was All-Conference in her previous three years as a log jumper. In 2018, she was an All-District long jumper as well. Her personal best in the long jump (as of her signing) is 17' 9".
While Wegenka is excited to continue her track & field career, she's just as excited to be around her family while attending Western.
"I get to watch my brother's grow up and go through the same thing I did," Wegenka said. "Help them along their journey and be here to help the Central track team too so I'm excited about that too."
