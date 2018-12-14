Chargers, Rivers stun Chiefs in AFC West showdown

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Teams trailing by 14 or more points with under five minutes to play were 0-88 in 2018—until Thursday night.

Los Angeles quarterback Phillip Rivers led the Chargers' comeback—throwing for a touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion.

The Chiefs led 28-14 with 8:15 to go in the fourth quarter when running back Damien Williams put it in the end zone on a 1-yard run.

The Chargers scored with 3:49 to play on a Justin Jackson 3-yard run and then the dagger with four seconds to play, Rivers hits Mike Williams for a 1-yard touchdown pass and then the duo connected on the 2-point conversion to give Los Angeles the win, 29-28.

The Chiefs still control their own destiny, but need to beat Seattle in Week 16 and the Raiders in Week 17.