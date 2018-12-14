(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Teams trailing by 14 or more points with under five minutes to play were 0-88 in 2018—until Thursday night.
Los Angeles quarterback Phillip Rivers led the Chargers' comeback—throwing for a touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion.
The Chiefs led 28-14 with 8:15 to go in the fourth quarter when running back Damien Williams put it in the end zone on a 1-yard run.
The Chargers scored with 3:49 to play on a Justin Jackson 3-yard run and then the dagger with four seconds to play, Rivers hits Mike Williams for a 1-yard touchdown pass and then the duo connected on the 2-point conversion to give Los Angeles the win, 29-28.
The Chiefs still control their own destiny, but need to beat Seattle in Week 16 and the Raiders in Week 17.
Related Content
- Chargers, Rivers stun Chiefs in AFC West showdown
- Chiefs handle Chargers on the road in L.A.
- Chiefs and Chargers battle on Thursday Night Football
- WATCH: Chiefs Mahomes earns second consecutive AFC offensive player of the week
- Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October
- Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
- Future or Fluke? Former NFL player weighs in on Chiefs, Rams historic showdown
- Chiefs re-sign running back Charcandrick West
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- Griffons stun No. 1 Central Missouri