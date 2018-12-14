Clear

Chargers, Rivers stun Chiefs in AFC West showdown

Teams trailing by 14 or more points with under five minutes to play were 0-88 in 2018—until Thursday night.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Teams trailing by 14 or more points with under five minutes to play were 0-88 in 2018—until Thursday night.

Los Angeles quarterback Phillip Rivers led the Chargers' comeback—throwing for a touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion. 

The Chiefs led 28-14 with 8:15 to go in the fourth quarter when running back Damien Williams put it in the end zone on a 1-yard run. 

The Chargers scored with 3:49 to play on a Justin Jackson 3-yard run and then the dagger with four seconds to play, Rivers hits Mike Williams for a 1-yard touchdown pass and then the duo connected on the 2-point conversion to give Los Angeles the win, 29-28. 

The Chiefs still control their own destiny, but need to beat Seattle in Week 16 and the Raiders in Week 17. 

We are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s this Friday morning. A nice & warmer Friday and weekend is shaping up for us though in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
