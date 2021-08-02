Clear
Chiefs' Kelce returns to full participation, Thornhill leaves early

After only limited participation on Saturday, Travis Kelce returned Monday to full participation at practice. Safety Juan Thornhill was forced out early after suffering a groin injury.

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 3:32 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 3:32 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The start of week 2 of Chiefs Training Camp and Tight End Travis Kelce returning to full participation.

Kelce was forced out of practice last week, and was limited to only individual position drills on Saturday.

But the Chiefs not lucky enough to go the day without an injury. Safety Juan Thornhill left practice early after suffering a groin injury. 

Thornhill was in the medical tent and then a couple minutes later walked back to the locker room by himself.

The severity of his injury has not yet been announced.

Today we saw a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and high temperatures only in the mid 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
