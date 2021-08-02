Chiefs' Kelce returns to full participation, Thornhill leaves early

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The start of week 2 of Chiefs Training Camp and Tight End Travis Kelce returning to full participation.

Kelce was forced out of practice last week, and was limited to only individual position drills on Saturday.

But the Chiefs not lucky enough to go the day without an injury. Safety Juan Thornhill left practice early after suffering a groin injury.

Thornhill was in the medical tent and then a couple minutes later walked back to the locker room by himself.

The severity of his injury has not yet been announced.