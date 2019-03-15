Clear

Chief star receiver under investigation for alleged battery

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged battery involving a juvenile at Hills home in Overland Park, Kan.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Photo Gallery 1 Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On the same day as former Kansas City Chiefs star running back (now Cleveland Brown) Kareem Hunt gets an eight-game suspension Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for alleged battery involving a juvenile at Hills home in Overland Park, Kan.

In a statement Friday, the Chiefs acknowledged an investigation involving Hill is taking place. "The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill," the Chiefs said.

According to a police report obtained by KCTV 5, Overland Park police were called to Hill's home Thursday to investigate an alleged battery in which a juvenile was a victim and Hill's fiancée is listed as "others involved." Hill was not listed on the report.

There have been other reports of child abuse taking place from Hill's home earlier in the month in which Hill's name was listed on.

While at Oklahoma State, Hill was convicted of domestic assault for an incident in which he was accused of punching and choking his girlfriend. He was given three years of probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes.

He completed probation in 2018 and his conviction was dismissed.

The All-Pro receiver is in contract negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs that could reach upward of $90 million dollars before the 2019 season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events