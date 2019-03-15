Chief star receiver under investigation for alleged battery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On the same day as former Kansas City Chiefs star running back (now Cleveland Brown) Kareem Hunt gets an eight-game suspension Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for alleged battery involving a juvenile at Hills home in Overland Park, Kan.

In a statement Friday, the Chiefs acknowledged an investigation involving Hill is taking place. "The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill," the Chiefs said.

According to a police report obtained by KCTV 5, Overland Park police were called to Hill's home Thursday to investigate an alleged battery in which a juvenile was a victim and Hill's fiancée is listed as "others involved." Hill was not listed on the report.

There have been other reports of child abuse taking place from Hill's home earlier in the month in which Hill's name was listed on.

While at Oklahoma State, Hill was convicted of domestic assault for an incident in which he was accused of punching and choking his girlfriend. He was given three years of probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes.

He completed probation in 2018 and his conviction was dismissed.

The All-Pro receiver is in contract negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs that could reach upward of $90 million dollars before the 2019 season.