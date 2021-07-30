Kelce sits out practice as Chiefs continue training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Chiefs back at training camp Friday, but Tight End Travis Kelce having to watch from the sideline after leaving yesterday due to an injury, but Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the stars showing out for the fans.

"All of us got that mentality of never quitting, but like, when you got a deep ball and catch it and the fans start screaming you like yes, I got about 10 more plays in me after that so like its like, its like motivating a little bit,” said Chiefs Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill.

With it only being the first week of Training Camp, players are still trying to get back into the football rhythm and many players saying they are trying for an undefeated season, but Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes says that mentality needs to start now.

"So you’re trying to win every single day, um, and that starts out here at training camp, Every single year I come into it, I’m trying to win every single game, I’m trying to go 20 and 0, 19 and 0 whatever it is,” said Mahomes.

Daniel Sorensen says practicing against Mahomes and the Chiefs Offense is only going to make their defense that much better.

“It’s really great for our defense to go up against Patrick and Coach Reid and their scheme and the amount of pass plays and the schemes they draw up really challenges us,” said Sorensen.

After work on the field was finished, Tyreek Hill commenting about the possibility of racing Sprinter Usain Bolt in a 40 yard dash.

“Imma tell you like this, Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, he’s old, he’s washed up and he can’t see me in a 40 yard dash. 100 yard dash yes, thats what he do, but 40 yard dash, if y'all recording this, Usain Bolt you can not see me,” said Hill.

The Chiefs will be back in action Saturday morning before having an off day on Sunday.