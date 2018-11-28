Clear

Chiefs' Berry returns to practice Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since mid-August.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 2:57 PM

Berry has not played since Week 1 of the 2017 season when the safety injured his Achilles'. 

The Chiefs travel to Oakland to take on the Raiders Sunday afternoon at 3:05.

Berry has not played since Week 1 of the 2017 season when the safety injured his Achilles'. 

The Chiefs travel to Oakland to take on the Raiders Sunday afternoon at 3:05. 

Clouds developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours the clouds moved away and we saw some sunshine and that allowed temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s.
