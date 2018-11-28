(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since mid-August.
Berry has not played since Week 1 of the 2017 season when the safety injured his Achilles'.
The Chiefs travel to Oakland to take on the Raiders Sunday afternoon at 3:05.
Related Content
- Chiefs' Berry returns to practice Wednesday
- Chiefs' Sorensen returns to practice Wednesday
- Chiefs Eric Berry rumored to return this week
- Chiefs Defense led by Eric Berry
- Chiefs DT Nnadi leaves Wednesday's practice early, Ragland still out
- Chiefs RB West leaves Saturday practice, rookie Watts returns
- Chiefs safety Eric Berry listed as 'literally day-to-day'
- Back from injury: Berry ready for return in 2018
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid: Berry is 'day-to-day, see how it goes'
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking after Monday's practice
Scroll for more content...