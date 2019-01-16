Clear
Chiefs' Berry returns to practice Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Berry has missed the Chiefs last two games—Week 17 against the Raiders and the AFC Divisional Round game versus the Colts. 

"We've had a great communication process going on so, we're going to keep that and we'll see how he feels as we go," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "Right now he feels pretty good, so we'll see how he feels after practice and during practice we talk to him all the time."

Chiefs practice again Thursday afternoon. 

We are still dealing with cloudy skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the rest of the workweek. We'll have another disturbance push through Wednesday night into Thursday with additional chances of light snow and some freezing rain mixed in. Roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the Thursday morning commute.
