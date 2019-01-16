Chiefs' Berry returns to practice Wednesday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Berry has missed the Chiefs last two games—Week 17 against the Raiders and the AFC Divisional Round game versus the Colts.
"We've had a great communication process going on so, we're going to keep that and we'll see how he feels as we go," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "Right now he feels pretty good, so we'll see how he feels after practice and during practice we talk to him all the time."
Chiefs practice again Thursday afternoon.
