Chiefs' Bieniemy receives head coaching interest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday saw plenty of head coaches let go in the National Football League and with that, there are plenty of head coaching vacancies available. If we want to go off recent trends for the Chiefs, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be next.
According to multiple reports, four teams have requested interviews with the assistant coach.
Among the teams are the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
What draws such interest in Bieniemy is the fact he helped lead the Chiefs offense to be the best in the league. While also leading an offense where a first year quarterback threw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 passing yards. Three of those four teams requesting the interviews ranked in the bottom four in total offense.
