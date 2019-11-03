Chiefs' Butker kicks game-winning field goal, Kansas City improves to 6-3

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made two field goals in the final 2:30 on Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs won, 26-23, on Butker's 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Kansas City held the Vikings to under 100 yards rushing in the win.

Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore threw for 275 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Damien Williams finished with 125 yards on the ground including a 91-yard touchdown run.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in six receptions for 140 yards.

Kansas City improves to 6-3 on the season and travels to Nashville to take on the Titans next Sunday.