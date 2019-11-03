Clear

Chiefs' Butker kicks game-winning field goal, Kansas City improves to 6-3

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made two field goals in the final 2:30 on Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs won, 26-23, on Butker's 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: Nov 3, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made two field goals in the final 2:30 on Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs won, 26-23, on Butker's 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Kansas City held the Vikings to under 100 yards rushing in the win. 

Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore threw for 275 yards and one touchdown. 

Running back Damien Williams finished with 125 yards on the ground including a 91-yard touchdown run. 

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in six receptions for 140 yards. 

Kansas City improves to 6-3 on the season and travels to Nashville to take on the Titans next Sunday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Keeping an eye on a few disturbances next week but will keep the forecast dry & quiet for much of the week. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the first half of the week before we cool down once again into the upper 30s and 40s by late week as a strong cold front pushes through Wednesday into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories