(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made two field goals in the final 2:30 on Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Chiefs won, 26-23, on Butker's 44-yard field goal as time expired.
Kansas City held the Vikings to under 100 yards rushing in the win.
Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore threw for 275 yards and one touchdown.
Running back Damien Williams finished with 125 yards on the ground including a 91-yard touchdown run.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in six receptions for 140 yards.
Kansas City improves to 6-3 on the season and travels to Nashville to take on the Titans next Sunday.
Related Content
- Chiefs' Butker kicks game-winning field goal, Kansas City improves to 6-3
- Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Military Appreciation Day
- Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Training Camp schedule
- Kansas City Chiefs start mandatory minicamp
- WATCH: MIAA Media Day kicks off in Kansas City
- Harrison Butker: "I'm glad they took a chance on me."
- Showtime in Hollywood Kansas City Chiefs take on L.A. Rams
- Kansas City Chiefs propose NFL overtime rule changes
- Kansas City Chiefs wrap-up 2019 NFL Draft
- Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Gunther Cunningham dies at 72